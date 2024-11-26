FirstRand upbeat over performance guidance despite headwinds
Banking group’s SA franchises expected to show greater momentum in absolute advances growth this year
26 November 2024 - 19:25
FirstRand, SA’s most valuable banking group by market cap, says its operational and financial performance for the six months to end-December is trending in line with previous guidance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
In a voluntary statement released on Tuesday, the company said the SA economy, as well as that of its broader African jurisdictions and the UK had remained largely as expected...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.