African Bank reports more customers due to diversification scheme
The star player was Myworld, whose customer base grew 68% year on year
26 November 2024 - 13:15
African Bank delivered a strong set of financial results for the year to end-September thanks to acquisitions and portfolio diversification, which saw its customer base grow 36% year on year.
The company reported “satisfactory” net profit after tax at R523m for the latest financial year, which was largely unchanged from last year’s R521m. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.