Investec reports ‘solid’ first half

Investec delivered a “solid” performance in the first half, growing adjusted operating profit by 7.6%, demonstrating continued momentum from its differentiated client franchises, it said on Thursday.
Revenue at £1.1bn was up 5.6% in sterling and 5.2% in rand in the six months to end-September, benefiting from balance sheet growth, the breadth and depth of the group’s client franchises, and the elevated interest rate environment. Adjusted operating profit grew 7.6% to £474.7m.
Net interest income increased 2% to £684.4m, driven by higher average interest-earning assets and higher average interest rates, which was partly offset by the effects of deposit repricing in the UK.
Non-interest revenue increased 12.2% to £418.2m, reflecting increased capital-light income from the group’s banking businesses, as well as strong growth in fees from the SA Wealth & Investment business.
Investment income also contributed positively to the growth of non-interest revenue, given the backdrop of improving global markets.
Trading income was lower due to the non-repeat of prior year risk management gains from hedging the remaining financial products rundown book in the UK, as well as due to the implementation of hedge accounting in the SA credit investments portfolio from the first quarter of the current period.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 2.1% to 39.5p, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 36.6c, were down 0.8%.
The financial effects of the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK (IW&I UK) with the Rathbones Group and the disposal of the property management companies to Burstone Group affected the comparability of the group’s total period-on-period performance, Investec said.
“The group has delivered a solid performance in the first half of the 2025 financial year in an evolving environment,” said CEO Fani Titi.
“We are pleased to report an ROE [return on equity] of 13.9% putting us on track to achieve the group’s full-year ROE guidance,” he said.
Investec expects group ROE to be about 14%, with Southern Africa reporting ROE of 19.0%, and UK and other 13.5%, in line with the first half.
The credit loss ratio is expected to be within the through-the-cycle range of 25-45 basis points.
