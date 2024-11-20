Which banks will prosper as Reserve Bank cuts interest rates?
Sanlam Private Wealth backs FirstRand’s ‘high-quality’ loan book
20 November 2024 - 05:00
Sanlam Private Wealth has backed SA’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, to fare better than rivals due to the quality of its loan book as the SA Reserve Bank starts cutting interest rates,
That has seen lenders over the past few years report record profits due to the endowment effect of the cost of credit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.