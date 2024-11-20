Sanlam and Ninety One form asset management relationship

Sanlam and Ninety One have entered into a binding framework agreement to establish a long-term relationship whereby Sanlam will appoint Ninety One as its primary active investment manager for single-managed local and global products.
As part of the proposed deal, Ninety One will acquire all the issued shares in Sanlam Investment Management (SIM), an investment management business wholly owned by Sanlam Investment Holdings (SIH), in which the Sanlam Group holds an effective 65.6% interest.
After implementation, SIM would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ninety One, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
In addition, Sanlam would appoint Ninety One as the permanent investment manager to manage assets for Sanlam Investments UK, a wholly owned unit of the Sanlam Group.
Sanlam will serve as an anchor investor in Ninety One’s international private and specialist credit strategies that meet its investment requirements.
As consideration for the transaction, the Sanlam Group will receive an equity stake of about 12.3% in Ninety One through a combination of Ninety One Ltd and Ninety One Plc shares, thereby establishing the Sanlam Group as a long-term shareholder of Ninety One.
The in-scope SIM and SI UK AUM amount to about R400bn, with about 80% managed in SA.
For Sanlam, the transaction was expected to be slightly earnings and dividend dilutive in the initial years, it said. However, it was expected to become earnings accretive from year three as the strategic benefits began to materialise.
The proposed transaction will increase Ninety One’s AUM by about £17bn and is expected to be earnings and dividend accretive from inception.
The deal will strengthen the relationship between the two groups. Ninety One will gain preferred access to Sanlam’s distribution network, expanding its market reach through Sanlam’s established channels and into savings pools outside the normal reach of the Ninety One brand.
Furthermore, anchor investment will be provided for Ninety One to accelerate the expansion of its international private credit offerings. This relationship enables Ninety One to bolster its SA market leadership and reinforces its ability to deliver outcomes that benefit clients over the long term, it said.
“We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Sanlam, a business with a powerful brand and significant scale in SA,” said Hendrik du Toit, Ninety One founder and CEO. “Our experience and expertise are complementary. This agreement will give us the opportunity, as leaders in our respective markets, to create additional value for our stakeholders. We are making a substantial investment in the future of SA,” he said.
The proposed transaction with Ninety One supported Sanlam’s strategy to strengthen its position in SA, it said.
“By leveraging our complementary competencies, Sanlam Investments will be strengthening its SA and global position as a multi-skilled asset manager,” said Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty.
“Coupled with Sanlam Investments’ market-leading expertise in passive and alternative asset classes, as well as multi-managed solutions, the relationship is set to unlock value for its clients, distribution force and shareholders,” he said.
The long stop date for the finalisation and execution of the operative agreements isend-March 2025.
Sanlam and Ninety One form asset management relationship
Agreement allows financial services companies to ‘create additional value for our stakeholders’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.