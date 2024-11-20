Ninety One reports challenging first half
HEPS were down 12%, as demand for risk-on strategies remained muted
20 November 2024 - 10:45
Ninety One experienced disappointing cash flows in the six months to end-September, as the demand for risk-on strategies, particularly in emerging markets, remained muted, said CEO Hendrik du Toit.
The group reported net outflows of £5.3bn for the period, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 12% to 7.8p from the previous comparable period. Adjusted operating profit fell by 9% to £88.6m year on year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.