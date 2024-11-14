Is a franchise the right fit for you?

The South African franchise sector is by far the largest in Africa — and it continues to flourish. So much so that the Franchising Association of Southern Africa’s (Fasa’s) 2023 South African Franchise Market Survey reveals that its contribution to the country's GDP has grown from 10% to 15% over the past 10 years.

This means there is still room to grow as franchising contributes 25% to 75% of economic output in other developed and developing countries.

So if you want to start a new business, franchising is worth considering. But how do you narrow your choices and select the franchise system that’s the best fit for your passion and skill set?

To franchise or not to franchise?

Deciding on whether to start your own business or become a franchisee depends on many factors, but the most important is your personality.

With a franchise, you can be your own boss while benefiting from a proven product or service. But if needing to make decisions on every detail of a business is important to you and you have difficulty following someone else’s direction, especially when you don’t agree with them, then franchising may not be for you.