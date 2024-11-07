FirstRand resumes writing new motor finance business in UK
07 November 2024 - 05:00
FirstRand’s UK motor finance company MotoNovo has resumed new business origination after a temporary halt while it updated its processes in response to an investigation by authorities on commissions paid to dealers.
MotoNovo’s update followed a decision by a UK court last week which ruled in favour of consumers in a matter involving FirstRand and Close Brothers...
