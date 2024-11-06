Discovery Invest aims to double assets under management to R300bn
06 November 2024 - 05:00
Discovery Invest is looking to double assets under its management to R300bn in the next five years, with the company’s CEO backing the firm’s firepower to achieve its goals.
Kenny Rabson said the company had laid a strong foundation for future growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.