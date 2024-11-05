Gender diversity in JSE top 40 still elusive, says report
Just five firms in the top 40 have female board chairs, while only four are led by female CEOs
05 November 2024 - 05:00
Shareholder activist group Just Share says gender diversity in the JSE’s top 40 leadership remains elusive and inconsistent.
The group’s latest Women in Leadership report, which assesses the representation of women on boards and in executive management roles, revealed a marginal increase in female board representation, and a decline in gender diversity at executive level...
