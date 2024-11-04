Clientèle ramps up acquisitive growth with capture of Emerald Life
Clientele says Emerald reported a profit of R50.2m for the year ended February
04 November 2024 - 12:52
Insurance group Clientèle has ramped up its strategy of bulking up its mass market segment with the proposed acquisition of Emerald Life, shortly following the purchase of 1Life.
Clientele on Friday said it had reached an agreement with the owners of Emerald Life to buy the company, with the nearly R600m transaction subject to regulatory approvals...
