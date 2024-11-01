Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Assessing consumer lending confidence

Business Day TV speaks to Kevin King from LexisNexis Risk Solutions

01 November 2024 - 16:45
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV sat down with Kevin King from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, to discuss how financial institutions are regaining sight of consumer creditworthiness through alternative credit data.

WATCH: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Economy
1 hour ago

Godongwana ‘kicked can down the road’ on Transnet

Asset managers say fixing the logistics network is essential to lift growth
National
12 hours ago

WATCH: How can SA grow its agricultural exports within Brics?

Business Day TV speaks with Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at Agbiz
Economy
19 hours ago

The ups and downs for the tax man of keeping the lights on

Corporate income tax is likely to be R11.7bn more for the full fiscal year, but VAT will be R13bn below February’s estimates
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FirstRand raises minimum pay for lowest paid ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Stanlib CEO expects mega merger in asset ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
It’s a boys’ club in R8.4-trillion asset ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
BHP leaves new offer on table for Anglo
Companies / Mining
5.
Pan African completes R2.5bn tailings project ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Strong corporate demand drives improvement in credit growth

Economy

Credit reviews rise as wealthy FNB clients feel more pain

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.