PODCAST | Capitec’s history and growth unpacked

Business Day Spotlight speaks to financial journalist Theunis Strydom

01 November 2024 - 15:34
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Financial journalist Theunis Strydom. Picture: SUPPLIED.
An examination of Capitec’s founding, business model and strategy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by financial journalist Theunis Strydom. 

Having recently authored a book on SA’s largest retail bank, Capitec, entitled Stalking the Giants, Strydom outlines how it has evolved over the years. 

The bank, founded in 2001, has grown to 23-million customers, pushing beyond simple savings and loans. 

Strydom says the bank is quite conservative and disciplined in its capital allocation. This is why it has tended to take time to enter certain markets, despite pressure from investors and rivals.

Using its large scale, the bank has become a formidable force in a number of markets.

Capitec is now one of the largest sellers of airtime and electricity in SA, and has quickly become the largest mobile virtual network operator in SA with more than 1.2-million customers, while building out a sizeable insurance business. 

Through the discussion, the panel examines Capitec’s history; business model; evolving product suite; market force; competitive landscape; and potential for the future. 

