Stanlib CEO expects mega merger in asset management industry
Consolidation is under way, with M&As more prevalent among the smaller players, he says
31 October 2024 - 18:49
Derrick Msibi, CEO at asset manager Stanlib, says he expects a big merger in the industry to take place as consolidation in the industry ramps up in light of high costs, a tough trading environment and search for scale.
Msibi, who presides over a money manager with nearly R700bn in assets under management, said consolidation in the industry was well under way, with merger and acquisitions (M&As) more prevalent among the smaller players in the sector...
