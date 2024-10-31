FirstRand raises minimum pay for lowest paid staff to R15,400 a month
The new minimum salaries exclude medical aid subsidy and school fee assistance
31 October 2024 - 05:00
FirstRand — the owner of FNB, RMB and WesBank — has raised its minimum pay for non-banking staff, including its catering staff, to R185,000 a year, while its minimum pay for banking roles has been raised to R215,000.
The group, which also owns asset manager Ashburton and Aldmore in the UK, said in its annual report published on Wednesday that the new minimum salaries came into effect in August and exclude performance-related variable pay, medical aid subsidy and school fee assistance for eligible employees...
