PODCAST | Payfast’s push to win over SA’s merchants

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International

30 October 2024 - 15:32
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Network International’s plan to grow digital payments use in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International. 

Sadiki outlines the group’s strategy to win over SA’s digital payments market. 

Payfast, a unit of fintech operator Network International, is looking to disrupt digital payments in SA by giving local merchants access to its point of sale (POS) devices at no cost. 

Typically, merchants or small business owners looking to accept card and other digital payments have had to buy POS devices at a set price, in some cases paying a rental fee as well as transaction fees.

Join the discussion: 

Sadiki says the Network POS device empowers businesses of all sizes with access to its unified commerce platform to manage their online and in-store operations. This means businesses can view their transactions and manage cash flow seamlessly with both online and in-person options. 

In the fight to reduce the use of physical cash in the economy, the company has decided that giving free devices to merchants, and thereby competing on software, is a good way to increase the rate of digital payments in SA. 

Through the discussion, Sadiki outlines the future of payments in SA; why POS devices, especially free devices, are important; Network by Payfast’s strategy; competition; and the company’s fee structure. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

