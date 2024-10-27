Blow for FirstRand in UK motor finance probe
27 October 2024 - 18:02
SA’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, was dealt a blow by a UK court that found it unlawfully paid commissions to car dealers without customers’ knowledge.
The company is set to pay out more legal fees, which have already breached the R300m mark, as it defends the lawsuit that exposes it to a potential R3bn liability...
