SA workers await salaries as Standard Bank admits to glitch
‘We can confirm that all payments scheduled for today were completed just after 6am,’ Standard Bank assured
25 October 2024 - 09:17
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, experienced a technical problem on Friday, which resulted in a delay in processing salaries.
Some employers scrambled to allay their employees’ fears that their salaries were not being paid, saying the shortcoming was from Standard Bank’s side...
