Companies / Financial Services

LSEG’s third-quarter income tops forecasts as shares hit record high

24 October 2024 - 15:55
by Chandini Monnappa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

London — London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday that its income rose a better-than-expected 9.5% in the third quarter after strong growth in its capital markets business, sending its shares to a record high.

LSEG's total income, excluding recoveries, came in at £2.12bn in the three months to September 30 on a constant currency basis, topping a company-compiled analysts’ consensus of £2.10bn.

The exchange, which transformed into a data giant after its $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv in 2021, said its capital markets segment saw sales growth of 22.4% in the third quarter.

Shares in LSEG rose more than 3% to a record £107.7, bringing year-to-date gains to 18% against a 7.5% rise in the FTSE 100 index.

“We expect the market to see this as another healthy update, supporting the view that the group is well positioned to deliver on medium-term guidance,” Ben Bathurst of RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

LSEG said the annual subscription value (ASV), which reflects recurring revenue and is closely watched by analysts, increased 6% in the quarter and is expected to remain about 6% for the rest of this year.

However, it said it saw a small impact from cancellations related to Swiss bank Credit Suisse in the period.

In its first quarter, LSEG had said its annual subscription value was hit by UBS’s emergency takeover last year of Credit Suisse, which reduced demand for LSEG products, but that the full impact of the deal was still to come.

LSEG, which runs the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics to banks and other institutions, said it continued to make strong progress in its partnership with Microsoft and that a product timetable was on track.

The company also announced it had bought an additional 8.3% stake in LCH Group, the London clearing house in which it already owns a majority stake, for €433m.

Reuters

Goldman Sachs profit jumps 45% on trading and investment banking boost

Asset and wealth unit oversees record $3.1-trillion
Companies
1 week ago

Goldman profit more than doubles

The resilience of the US economy has given corporate executives the confidence to pursue acquisitions, debt sales and stock offerings
Companies
3 months ago

SoftBank quarterly earnings likely to slip into the red

Analysts are watching for clues about the Japanese technology investor’s new growth  investments
Companies
5 months ago

UK pension body says changes to LSE listing rules are not on

LAPFF is ‘very concerned’ about task force's efforts to make the UK more competitive
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Famous Brands shuts 41 restaurants as economic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Alexforbes Investments CEO resigns
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Coronation explains platinum U-turn
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Discovery increases its minimum pay to R16,600 ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Harmony unlocks huge value at tailings ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.