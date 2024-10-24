Discovery increases its minimum pay to R16,600 per month
Group CEO Adrian Gore was paid R31.6m inclusive of incentives in the 2024 financial year
24 October 2024 - 10:18
Financial services group Discovery has hiked its minimum pay to R200,000 per year with effect from October, it disclosed in its 2024 annual report.
The report, published on Wednesday, said the company’s remuneration committee’s commitment was to ensure “fair and responsible” pay, while addressing pay gaps. It said it was continuing to review the vertical pay gap between its top 5% most paid employees and the bottom 5%...
