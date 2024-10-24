Coronation explains platinum U-turn
PGMs are looking up as hybrid car demand surges, EV sales growth tapers
24 October 2024 - 05:00
Asset management firm Coronation has explained its decision to reinvest in the platinum group metals (PGMs) sector a year after pulling its clients’ money from a sector it considered essentially a sunset industry, saying its U-turn was informed by a slowdown in the uptake of battery electric vehicles (EVs).
“Having been bearish on the PGM sector for more than a year, we are turning constructive again. Governments and vehicle manufacturers around the world are toning down their EV incentives and production targets, respectively,” said analysts at the company...
