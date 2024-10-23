Alexforbes Investments CEO resigns
Group CEO Dawie de Villiers will act in the role until a replacement for Ann Leepile is found, the group told clients in a letter
23 October 2024 - 11:56
Alexforbes Investments CEO Ann Leepile has resigned, the financial services group informed its clients on Tuesday.
The letter, which Business Day has seen, indicates that Leepile’s notice period commences in November, and that group CEO Dawie de Villiers will act in the role until her replacement is found...
