WATCH: Sasfin swings into the red

Business Day TV speaks to Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon

22 October 2024 - 20:37
Sasfin's offices in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sasfin has slipped into the red, reporting an annual loss of R58.7m. This comes as it dealt with costs associated with credit losses and regulatory sanctions, as well as a difficult trading environment. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with CEO Michael Sassoon.

