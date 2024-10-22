Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Navigating financial markets in tough times

Business Day TV speaks to Jonel Matthee-Ferreira, CEO of Cogence

22 October 2024 - 20:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Discretionary fund manager Cogence believes the world is entering a new period — “the great unknown”. Business Day TV spoke to Cogence CEO Jonel Matthee-Ferreira for more detail on what that means.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Force Shein and Temu to create SA jobs, Takealot ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Think-tank warns state actions will seal Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Court rules franchisees’ noncompliance harms Cash ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tiger Brands calls for local partnerships to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Residential property market gets GNU and rate cut ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.