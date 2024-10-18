New era for JSE in biggest shake-up
New listing requirements and less red tape to stem the flow of delistings
18 October 2024 - 05:00
Three small enterprises will on Friday usher in a groundbreaking chapter for the JSE in its most ambitious initiative in a generation to encourage small firms to list and remain on the exchange.
Finbond, Santova and PBT were granted approval to trade on the JSE’s “general” segment. This comes after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) decision last month to endorse amendments to JSE’s listing requirements for the market segmentation project...
