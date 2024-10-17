Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: PSG delivers 28% rise in interim earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG

17 October 2024 - 21:10
by Business Day TV
Analysing past events in the unpredictable technology sector can help investors glean insights into potential future trends, says PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask. Picture: SUPPLIED
PSG Financial Services says it has delivered an “impressive performance” during its half-year with a 28% increase in recurring headline earnings per share and a return on equity of 26.2%. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with the group’s CEO, Francois Gouws.

