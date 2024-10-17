Clientele chair warns GNU optimism will not dent joblessness
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Clientele chair Gavin Routledge has cautioned that the market optimism that has followed the establishment of the government of national unity (GNU) will not lead to a flurry of jobs overnight, saying much still needs to be done to make a dent in SA’s jobless rate, which ranks among the world’s worst.
Routledge in his letter to shareholders published in the group’s 2024 annual report said there was a long way to travel to make inroads in reducing unemployment...
