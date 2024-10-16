Payfast by Network partners with Amex to boost local business growth

Amex cardholders spend up to three times more annually compared to other networks, providing an opportunity to local merchants who offer distinctive, high-quality goods and services with exceptional value.

In terms of reach, Amex is available in 30 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership with Payfast by Network will enable tens of thousands of merchants to access the Amex customer base.

“As inbound travel to Africa increases, Amex is expanding our presence in the region. We want to reassure our cardholders that their payments will be accepted wherever they are, and this is particularly critical for corporate travellers. By accepting Amex payments, local merchants will be able to tap into a new market and grow their consumer base,” says Privesan Naidoo, executive: Trading Products at Amex.

Across the globe, Amex card users tend to be higher spending, thanks to the brand’s appeal, strong security measures, excellent service, and rewards and lifestyle benefits. Amex SafeKey offers participating customers an extra layer of security.

Choose the right digital payment solution for your business

Digital payment solutions, such as Payfast by Network, are critical to the success of e-commerce ventures. Even the most desirable brand must be able to process customer payments quickly and efficiently for a frictionless experience.

Payfast offers both payment aggregator and payment gateway solutions to facilitate electronic transactions from customers to both start-up and established businesses. Payment solutions can be tailored to business size and maturity.

Payment aggregator: Ideal for small to medium-sized businesses and start-ups

A payment aggregator simplifies the online payment process for merchants by providing a single integration point to accept payments online.

Merchants benefit from a plug-and-play solution and don’t need to have a merchant account with a bank. They can easily sign up with an aggregator, which has its own bank account and can streamline payments by bringing multiple merchants together. This solution is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses and start-ups.

Payment gateway solution: Ideal for large enterprises and businesses

Businesses who use a payment gateway solution like the gateway solution offered by Payfast by Network (formally Paygate), are required to have their own merchant bank account, making this solution more appropriate for large enterprises and businesses such as those in the tourism, hospitality, property management and gaming industries that have high transaction volumes. The benefit is greater customisation, allowing them to control the checkout process, user experience and branding.

Both types support multiple payment methods and offer additional features for even greater convenience, including payment requests and pay now buttons. Payfast by Network can advise on the best solution for your business.

This article was sponsored by Network International.

*Amex is operated under licence in SA by Nedbank.