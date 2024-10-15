Sasfin faces JSE suspension over late financials
15 October 2024 - 17:11
The JSE has put bank and wealth management company Sasfin on notice that it is likely to suspend the trading of its shares on the bourse after the group failed to meet deadlines to submit its results, keeping investors in the dark about its performance.
The stock exchange on Tuesday said Sasfin, which has attracted bad publicity over the past two years, had failed to submit its condensed financial statements within the three-month period stipulated in the JSE’s listings requirements...
