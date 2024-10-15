Absa seeks to change its image through technology
15 October 2024 - 05:00
Absa says its investment in technology is helping to change customer perceptions of its retail bank offering.
The bank, like others in the industry, has invested large sums to give its operations a more digital flavour, after having largely been seen as a laggard in this regard...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.