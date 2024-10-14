Gains limited as uncertainty lingers over the pace of Fed’s interest rate cuts, analysts say
Missteps and controversies undermine public-private partnerships
Lesetja Kganyago says he defended the Reserve Bank from attacks and helped make it transparent
US embassy confirms talks expected to be ‘cornerstone’ of future relations
Group counts on affordable housing development near Sandton as its next growth frontier
Agribusiness confidence is likely to rebound later in the year due to rate cuts, better weather and declining input costs
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn
Jabalia has been the focus of an Israeli offensive for about 10 days as it aims to stamp out Hamas fighters it says are trying to regroup there
Lyle Foster withdrawn from squad to face ‘vengeful’ Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday
The practicality of Elon Musk’s two-seater taxi is being questioned
Altvest Capital has made its debut on the JSE. Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CEO, Warren Wheatley, for more insight on the move.
WATCH: Altvest lists on JSE
Business Day TV speaks to Altvest Capital CEO Warren Wheatley
