PODCAST | Absa’s strategy to lead in retail banking tech

Thato Matolong. Managing executive for technology and operations at Absa Everyday Banking. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Absa’s strategy to lead in technology use among SA’s retail bank is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thato Matolong, managing executive for technology and operations at Absa Everyday Banking.
Matolong outlines Absa’s investment in technology, anchored by partnerships like Absa’s ongoing relationship with US tech giant Salesforce. He says a big part of the bank’s effort relates to improving customer interactions with the bank using technology.
Over the years, this an area that customer-facing businesses have been investing in, with a focus on using data to tailor solutions for individuals, while reducing the many frustrations that are normally associated with customer service.
Join the discussion:
For Absa, this has meant focusing on customer satisfaction and complaints, coupled with years of investment in customer- and colleague-facing capabilities. This has seen the bank move from market lagging to market leading, with improved customer satisfaction, Matolong said.
He also outlines how the bank prioritises technology investment, and the place of artificial intelligence (AI) in this effort
Through the discussion, the banker explains Absa’s technological focus; investment in improving customer satisfaction; its relationship with Salesforce; the place of AI in banking; and trends from the bank’s data.
Absa has been operating for more than 100 years, with a presence across 10 countries. It is currently serving about 12-million customers, predominantly in SA.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
