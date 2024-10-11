Coronation plans to lift black ownership to 51%
Coronation will issue new shares to two BEE trusts at a nominal subscription consideration of R0.0001 per share
11 October 2024 - 16:32
Coronation Fund Managers plans to implement BEE transactions that will lift its level of black ownership to 51%.
The company already has a verified 31% level of black ownership, with R263bn, or 42% of total assets under management, being managed by black employees, the group said in a statement on Friday...
