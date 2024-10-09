Alexforbes investment pays off for Motsepe’s ARC Investments
African Rainbow Capital Investments reaps rewards after pushing for a change in strategy
09 October 2024 - 05:00
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments is reaping the rewards of pushing for a change in strategy at investee group Alexforbes, with the financial services group having returned billions to shareholders over the past few years.
ARC Investments, run by joint CEOs Johan van der Merwe and Johan van Zyl and backed by Patrice Motsepe, said the investment in Alexforbes presents an interesting case of value creation. The company first invested in Alexforbes in 2017...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.