PayShap helps to push instant payments at Standard Bank up tenfold
08 October 2024 - 20:07
Standard Bank has had a tenfold increase in instant payments, driven by increased uptake of digital payments platform PayShap.
In March 2023, BankservAfrica and the Payments Association of SA launched PayShap, which offers consumers cheap access to instant payments across participating banks using cellphone numbers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.