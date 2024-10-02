Old Mutual rules out Zimbabwe exit
The group's fintech proposition in the country hits 1-million customers
02 October 2024 - 05:00
Old Mutual is not contemplating exiting Zimbabwe, backing the fundamentals of that business despite macroeconomic headwinds in the country neighbouring the group’s home market, SA.
In its half year report for six months ended June 30 2024, the financial services group said due to hyperinflation in Zimbabwe and barriers to accessing capital by way of dividends, it continued to exclude results from its Zimbabwean business from adjusted headline earnings...
