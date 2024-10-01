Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie on bumper interim profit

Business Day TV speaks to Fourie about Capitec’s strong results at the halfway stage of its financial year

01 October 2024 - 20:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Capitec reported strong results at the halfway stage of its financial year, with headline earnings for the six months ended August jumping 36% to R6.4bn. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual’s bet on taxi industry backfires
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PIC teams up with UAE’s cash rich and mineral ...
Companies / Mining
3.
MC Mining’s loss rockets amid volatile markets
Companies
4.
Capitec’s life cover takes off
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Barloworld seeks to head off harsh US penalties ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.