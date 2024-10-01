Capitec lifts dividend after first-half earnings rise 36%
Capitec plans to invest an additional R174m in the next six months in technology and cloud services
01 October 2024 - 08:48
Capitec Bank Holdings has produced a strong performance at the halfway stage of the financial year, which it attributes to lower credit loss ratios and robust growth in nonlending income.
Headline earnings for the six months ended August increased by 36% to R6.4bn, or R55.44 per share, the group said in a statement on Tuesday. An interim dividend of R20.85 was declared, up 36% from a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.