Old Mutual hit by Reserve Bank penalties
29 September 2024 - 18:28
The Reserve Bank has imposed administrative financial sanctions on life assurer Old Mutual over its noncompliance with the provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.
The Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) imposed a financial penalty of R15.9m, of which R5.9m has been conditionally suspended for a period of 36 months. Old Mutual has been cautioned not to repeat the failures...
