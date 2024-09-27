PSG Financial Services expects half-year earnings up almost 30%
The group gave no reasons for the expected increase
27 September 2024 - 14:24
Investment and insurance holding company PSG Financial Services expects its earnings to rise as much as 30% at the halfway stage of its year, it said on Friday.
The group, which is valued at about R22.8bn on the JSE, expects headline and recurring headline earnings per share for the six months ended August to rise 27%-30% to between 47.6c and 48.7c...
