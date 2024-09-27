Nedbank CIB partners with DP World to strengthen trade finance solutions

A significant portion of trade originating from SSA is hampered by persistent barriers to accessing essential trade finance solutions, which are crucial for enabling businesses to engage in global markets. These challenges often stem from limited data on creditworthiness and a lack of visibility and control over underlying trade transactions. Such issues amplify the perceived risks within supply chains, making it more difficult for businesses to secure the financing they need to grow and thrive.

As part of this collaboration, DP World Trade Finance has implemented a supply chain finance programme on its platform, with Nedbank CIB as the financier. This programme allows DP World Trade Finance’s suppliers in SSA to access early payments on their approved receivables, addressing the working capital constraints faced by suppliers. This structured programme offers a more economical financing option compared to traditional solutions available in the market, making it an attractive proposition for businesses seeking to optimise their cash flow.

The partnership also extends to the Virtual Farmer programme, a unique and successful initiative established by Specialised Agri Solutions and supported by DP World Trade Finance and Nedbank CIB. This programme, which has been running for 12 seasons, provides enhanced credit to farmers in SSA, ensuring they have the necessary working capital for their daily operations. The Virtual Farmer programme, with its unique features, exemplifies the impact of structured trade finance solutions in supporting the agricultural sector and contributing to the broader economic development of the region.

Anél Bosman, group managing executive at Nedbank CIB, says “Our partnership with DP World Trade Finance highlights Nedbank’s commitment to drive sustainable growth and support growth across SSA. By combining our expertise in structured finance with DP World’s logistics network, we are well-placed to resolve some of the region’s trade finance challenges. This collaboration improves trade flow, empowers businesses to navigate a challenging economic environment and unlocks new growth opportunities. This partnership demonstrates how we leverage our unique ecosystem expertise to see unexpected connections and create sustainable growth.”