Momentum’s earnings jump over 30% as most units come to the party
Since the implementation of two-pot retirement system, the group has received about 150,000 withdrawal applications worth R2.5bn
27 September 2024 - 14:35
Positive contributions from most business units boosted Centurion-based Momentum Group’s annual earnings.
Normalised headline earnings for the year ended June were up 27% at R4.44bn, while normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS), which adjust for nonoperational factors, rose 32% to 309.7c...
