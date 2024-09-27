CIS investors sacrifice returns for safety amid volatile market conditions
Investor jitters led many to withdraw from riskier portfolios, despite consistent long-term performance
27 September 2024 - 16:38
SA’s collective investment schemes (CIS) industry has seen robust growth in assets under management, but investor caution has resulted in significant net outflows as market volatility and political uncertainty drive a “safety-first” approach.
The latest figures from the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) reveal that the CIS industry managed assets totalling R3.64-trillion by the end of the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a modest 2% growth from the previous quarter...
