WATCH: Old Mutual reports solid first half

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie

26 September 2024 - 20:57
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Old Mutual on Thursday reported a solid performance for the six months to June 30, adjusted headline earnings per share up 7%. Business Day TV discusses the details of the group’s financials with CFO Casper Troskie.

