Standard Bank’s branch transactions fall as customers embrace digital banking
Bank is ‘committed to meeting customers’ needs in the most efficient and effective ways possible’
26 September 2024 - 14:55
Standard Bank has reported a 13% decrease in branch transactions during the first half of the year, with the number of transactions dropping to about 2.5-million.
The reflects a shift in customer behaviour as clients increasingly favour digital banking channels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.