Old Mutual reports solid first-half

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Financial services group Old Mutual has reported a solid performance at the halfway stage, increasing its life sales by 6% and growing gross written premiums by 9%.
Adjusted headline earnings for the six months to end-June, an important metric for distributable earnings, grew by 3% to R3.27bn, supported by a 14% increase in shareholder investment returns due to improved performance in SA equities.
Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 7% to 73.5c, bolstered by the R1.5bn share buyback executed in 2023, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
Headline earnings, which include the results of Zimbabwe, were up 34% at R5.825bn.
An interim dividend of 34c per share was declared.
The group said the resilience and scale of the various business segments underscored earnings diversification.
The group said that Old Mutual Insure had delivered an exceptional turnaround through better risk selection and disciplined expense management. Premiums grew by 10% driven by solid channel productivity, while net underwriting results increased by more than 100%, the group said.
Despite a demanding base, the mass and foundation cluster reported strong sales growth of 14%, with a multichannel strategy continuing to bolster market share and support sustainable margins.
Personal finance and wealth Management reported sales growth of 8%, driven by higher guaranteed annuities and recurring premium savings sales. Assets under management in the investments business demonstrated resilience, growing 3% after benefiting from market performance in SA.
Old Mutual Africa regions delivered sustained profit growth, ignoring currency movements, gross written premiums increased by 17% and life sales by 5%.
During the period the group focused on accelerating the digital modernisation programme and the Old Mutual Africa regions review. As a result of this review, the group exited its life and general insurance businesses in Nigeria and Tanzania, enabling it to focus on the markets where it believes it can achieve strong growth and achieve its ambition to be a top three player.
CEO Iain Williamson said positive investor sentiment in SA following the general election, along with the recent policy rate cut and further possible cuts expected later in the year, had reset the base case for growth.
Williamson said significant progress on strategic delivery provided an edge, with moves to launch the new bank “progressing very well and set to shake up the status quo”.
“We have completed industry testing and integration into the National Payments System. Our bank build in SA represents a critical component of delivering on our integrated financial services business of the future,” he said.
Technical and operational progress on the bank was ahead of schedule, and the remainder of the year would focus on refining the bank systems and capabilities before a public launch, which was expected in the first quarter of 2025, he said.
Old Mutual recently announced the proposed appointment of Clarence Nethengwe as CEO-designate of OM Bank, effective November 1, subject to regulatory approval.
Group return on net asset value increased by 70 basis points (bps) to 12.6%, driven by the growth in earnings and capital optimisations. A further R1bn share buyback is proposed for 2024, subject to regulatory approval.
