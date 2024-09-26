Investec targets rich SA expats living in Dubai
26 September 2024 - 05:00
Investec, the niche private banking and wealth management group, has set up base in Dubai, targeting thousands of wealthy South Africans living the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The company on Wednesday opened an office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which connects high-net worth clients, family offices and financial institutions in the Gulf Co-operation Council...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.