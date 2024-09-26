HSBC exits SA in deal with FirstRand and Absa
The London-based lender has had a presence in SA since 1995
26 September 2024 - 12:38
British multinational bank HSBC is exiting SA in a process that will see it transfer its clients and banking assets and liabilities to the country’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, and smaller rival Absa.
The London-based lender, which has had a presence in SA since 1995, said on Thursday that the deal — which will also see its SA branch employees transfer to FirstRand — was expected to be concluded in the last quarter of 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.