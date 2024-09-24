Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq raided in EU antitrust probe

Investigation said to focus on violations in financial derivatives as both exchanges say they are co-operating with authorities

24 September 2024 - 21:40
by Miranda Murray and Tassilo Hummel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The German stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12 2019. Picture: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
The German stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12 2019. Picture: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Berlin — Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq are under investigation as part of an EU probe into possible antitrust violations in financial derivatives.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Börse said on Tuesday the German stock exchange operator had been searched as part of the investigation, while a representative for Nasdaq said it had also been approached. Both companies said they were co-operating with authorities.

The European Commission said on Monday it had conducted unannounced inspections at financial services companies in two EU member states over possible breaches of antitrust regulations, but did not specify which firms or how many.

“We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” the Deutsche Börse spokesperson said.

A Stockholm-based spokesperson for Nasdaq declined to say in which country or countries Nasdaq had been contacted.

“We are aware of an investigation initiated by the European Commission involving the derivatives market. Nasdaq is committed to fully co-operate with the European Commission and support the relevant authorities with the investigation,” the person said.

Euronext, which runs stock markets in various cities including Paris and Amsterdam, said it was not the subject of “any inspections or investigations” by the commission.

Unannounced visits are a preliminary step in investigations into suspected anticompetitive practices and do not mean the firms are guilty. There is no legal deadline to finish inquiries into such conduct, according to the EU.

If the inspections reveal violations of EU antitrust laws, it could trigger formal investigations and fines for the companies involved.

Reuters

California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution

Oil giant accused of engaging in a decades-long campaign that helped fuel global plastic waste pollution
Companies
12 hours ago

Barloworld shares slump as it probes export issues at Russian unit

Group submitted initial notification of voluntary self-disclosure to US authorities
Companies
1 week ago

Diageo submits documents in Delhi police probe

New Delhi anti-corruption police investigating billing and discount practices involving city agencies
Companies
1 month ago

Mpact avoids price-fixing fine after coming clean

Company says it considers the matter closed
Companies
1 month ago

Armani and Dior face probe over alleged worker exploitation

The competition authority alleges fashion houses relied on workshops employing people on inadequate salaries
Companies
2 months ago

Apple lets rivals use tap-and-go payments as EU’s Vestager warns on tech charges

The company faces three investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Big Tech to ensure a level playing field for rivals and ...
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JPMorgan is now Sibanye’s third-largest ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Jubilee makes progress with Zambia copper projects
Companies / Mining
3.
Fintech start-up Happy Pay raises more than R30m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
J&J unit files for bankruptcy to advance $10bn ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
South32 secures R2.9bn for US manganese project
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.