Investec first-half performance in line with guidance
20 September 2024 - 15:14
Investec has reported a steady first-half performance and expects adjusted earnings per share to be similar to the previous period and in line with its guidance.
The niche private banking and wealth management group said on Friday it expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 37.2p-40.2p for the six months ending September, which is 4% behind to 4% ahead of the previous year’s 38.7p...
